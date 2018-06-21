Image copyright Police Image caption It was made a cathedral by an Act of Tynwald in 1980

A continued spate of vandalism at the Isle of Man's cathedral has been condemned by police.

A force spokesman said vandals have sprayed graffiti in various locations around the grounds of Peel Cathedral in recent days.

Last week that a prominent sculpture was broken, turf damaged and other items disturbed.

Anyone with information about any of the vandal attacks is asked to call the Peel Station.

The cathedral is the mother church of the Diocese of Sodor and Man - the smallest in the Church of England.

The original cathedral of St German was inside the walls of Peel Castle.

Image copyright Manx scenes Image caption The Cathedral Church of Saint German, or Peel Cathedral, was built between 1879 and 1884

Image copyright Police Image caption Vandals targeted a sculpture within the grounds on 17 June