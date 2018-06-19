Image copyright Tim Knighton Image caption Police believe a compressor which regulates oxygen in the fish tanks was deliberately switched off

Police are searching for intruders who broke into a trout farm and tampered with machinery, killing more than 4,500 fish.

It happened at Glyn Wyllin Trout Farm, where officers believe a compressor which regulates oxygen in the tanks was deliberately switched off.

Manager Tim Knighton said the business could lose "hundreds of thousands of pounds" and may take years to recover.

The incident also had a "massive impact" on staff, police said.

Anyone with information about the 11 June break-in is urged to contact Isle of Man Constabulary.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The farm breeds for rainbow trout and also supplies eggs from the species

PC Richard Hewitt said by the time the farm's staff were alerted it was too late for the fish.

The Glyn Wyllin Trout Farm is owned by Trout Lodge and supplies the government with more than 20,000 rainbow trout a year for angling in the island's reservoirs.

It also delivers millions of eggs to more than 50 countries.