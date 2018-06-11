Image copyright Roger W Smith Image caption Mr Smith came to the island to work with the "greatest horologist of all time", Dr George Daniels

A master watchmaker and a woman who works with terminally ill youngsters are among the Manx residents recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Bolton-born Roger W Smith said he was "thrilled" to be appointed an OBE for outstanding services to watchmaking.

Lesley Turnbull and Voirrey Heaton become MBEs for services to ill children and to equality in the NHS.

Wing Cdr Pheric Thrussell has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to Isle of Man Cadet Forces.

Mr Smith moved to the island in 1998 to work with Dr George Daniels, who he describes as the "greatest horologist of all time".

He has mastered all the 32 unique trades needed to make a pocket watch and his studio produces about 10 watches a year using the meticulous methods.

Mrs Turnbull works with the Manx charity Wish Upon A Dream, which tries to grant wishes for sick and terminally ill children living on the island, while Mrs Heaton retired from her post with NHS Wales in 2017.

Writing on Facebook, Warrant Officer Peter Doyle said Wing Cdr Thrussell's medal was "well deserved... for all the work you put in to the cadet forces on the island".

A spokesman for the Manx Air Cadets said they were "proud" he had been recognised.