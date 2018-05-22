Image copyright Other Image caption It is believed the couple were married at St Peters Church in Onchan

A social media appeal has been launched to reunite a bride with her wedding album - 35 years after the photos were first found in a Isle of Man flat.

The white wedding album was found in an apartment on Belmont Terrace, Douglas in 1982 and rediscovered when the tenant recently moved out.

He brought it to his local photography shop in Douglas to see if they could help him find the bride.

The shop's Kath Morrison said there are no pictures of the groom in the album.

She said: "We really hope we can track down the bride or any of the guests so they can get to see their special memories again."

The album is now at her husband John's photography shop - Morrison Photos - on Tynwald Street in Douglas where it can be viewed.

Mrs Morrison said: "We believe the church in the pictures is St Peters in Onchan and we've already had a few names being put forward for the bridesmaid and the bride herself."

Mrs Morrison said the man who brought the album into the shop said the previous tenant had moved out very quickly and left most of their things behind in the flat he moved into.