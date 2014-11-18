Image copyright PA Image caption The current outbreak was first reported in March and has killed more than 5,000 people

The Manx government has pledged £100,000 towards an appeal in aid of the Ebola crisis in West Africa.

The International Development Committee pledged the money to the UK Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.

The current outbreak of the deadly virus was first reported in March and has killed more than 5,000 people, almost all in West Africa.

Committee chairman Phil Gawne said the donation will help "millions of vulnerable people in West Africa."

The countries worst affected by this outbreak are Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The World Health Organisation recently declared the outbreak as a "health and humanitarian crisis with global implications".

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said the money will play an important role in combating the spread of the virus.

Ebola virus disease (EVD)

Symptoms include high fever, bleeding and central nervous system damage

Fatality rate can reach 90% - but the current outbreak is about 55%

Incubation period is two to 21 days

There is no known cure or vaccine

Supportive care such as rehydrating patients who have diarrhoea and vomiting can help recovery

Fruit bats are considered to be virus' natural host

