Image copyright PA Image caption The minimum wage for Isle of Man workers aged 21 or over will be 15p higher than the UK

The minimum wage for people aged 21 or over in the Isle of Man will increase by 25p per hour from 1 October, the government has confirmed.

The Department of Economic Development (DED) said the 3.9% rise would see the minimum wage set at £6.65.

The minimum wage for those over 21 in the UK will be set at £6.50.

A DED spokesman said that workers aged between 18 and 20 on the island would see an increase with the minimum wage remaining at £6.40.

Minimum wage from 1 October Isle of Man - £6.65

Guernsey - £6.65

Jersey - £6.63

UK - £6.50

The minimum wage for those aged 17 will remain at £5.24 and £4.67 for those aged 16.

The figures were approved in July's sitting of Tynwald following recommendations by the Minimum Wage Committee.

The figure in Guernsey will also rise to £6.65 for those aged 21 or over on the same date and Jersey's will be £6.63.