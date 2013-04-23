Image caption The Marine Biology Station was opened in 1892

A planning application has been submitted to develop the former Marine Biological Station in Port Erin, which has been derelict since 2006.

Sea Breezes Publications Ltd has applied for approval in principle to convert the building into a marine interpretation centre.

Proposal includes a cafe, dive centre, offices for marine related businesses and a 20-bedroom hotel.

The proposal also includes parking and some landscaping works.

Officials said the application is "pending consideration".

Several old buildings which formed part of the 120-year-old Marine Biological Station were pulled down, following its closure.

During its history, the facility built up a reputation as an impressive research base, with many of its graduates going on to gain international recognition.