Channel Islands Christmas lottery launches for 2023
Tickets for the Channel Islands Christmas lottery have gone on sale to raise money for charity.
The first prize begins at £300,000, and previously has been seen to rise to more than £1m with sales.
More than 200,000 instant cash prizes will be available and 65 prizes in the big draw ranging from £500 to £50,000.
The States of Guernsey confirmed all Guernsey proceeds from the lottery would be distributed to local charities via the Social Investment Fund.
Jon Taylor, senior lottery officer, said proceeds raised funds "for good causes", and that its popularity was "due to the chance to win a large top prize".
He said: "We have introduced lots more prizes in the instant game, and our prize fund has been diversified to include far more smaller prizes to provide more chances to win.
"Ultimately, the aim is to generate funds for worthy causes - the Christmas Lottery achieves this and generates significant funds for local charities."
The winning numbers will be announced on Thursday 21 December from 18:00 BST.
