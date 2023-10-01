Speed limits increased on two Guernsey streets
- Published
Speed limits on two streets in Guernsey have been increased in a raft of seasonal changes.
The limit on the roads from Loophole Tower to Fort Houmet, and from Imperial Hotel to La Route du Coudre, have risen from 25mph to 35mph.
Changes to traffic flow on Petit Bot Road and La Rue des Pages, and parking spaces, have also begun.
The States of Guernsey say the changes will be reversed in spring 2024, to make roads safer for visitors.
The one-way restriction between Petit Bot Tearooms and Les Pages (10:00 BST to 19:00 BST daily) has been removed, and the two-way traffic flow will remain in place until 31 May 2024.
Parking spaces on the road opposite the Credit Suisse building have changed from two-hour parking to 10-hour parking and will remain in place until 30 April 2024.
Around 10 spaces on the seaward side of the road opposite La Vallette Underground Military Museum have also changed from two-hour parking to 10-hour parking.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk