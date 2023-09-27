Guernsey grant puts extra sparkle in Christmas lights
A new colour-changing festoon is among additions to Guernsey's Christmas lights thanks to a £5,000 grant.
The St Peter Port Christmas Lights appeal received the grant from Guernsey Community Foundation.
Jax Robin, acting chairwoman of the appeal, said she was "absolutely thrilled" with the cash injection.
The grant meant the charity was "almost there" with its bid for £30,000 to fund the annual display, said Mrs Robin.
"It's been a particularly busy summer for businesses and the community, with a lot of pressure on escalating costs, but we are asking people to help us with our final push to ensure that town is lit up beautifully over the festive period," she said.
In addition to the usual displays around town there will be a new colour-changing festoon along the quay between Albert Pier and Crown Pier as well as a change in style of lighting in the Commercial Arcade.
The annual display will be lit up on 25 November and over the festive period.
