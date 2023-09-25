Calls for new health complaints system in Guernsey
There are calls for an independent complaints procedure to be introduced for Guernsey's health system.
Four families have now spoken out about being subjected to unfair safeguarding investigations after making complaints.
Three families released a statement on Saturday, saying they felt "traumatised" by their experiences.
The Medical Specialist Group has told patients "there is absolutely no way in which the care they receive will suffer as a result" of making a complaint.
The families complained about how they feel they were treated by officials in safeguarding after seeking a second medical opinion for their children.
The fourth family, who asked to remain anonymous to protect the identity of their child, said they "don't want other families to be put through what we were".
They said they wanted to seek a second opinion for an ongoing health concern regarding their baby, but complained after this was resisted by their paediatrician.
The family eventually got an appointment in the UK and "within two weeks they'd pretty much sorted the problem".
They have called for the creation of an independent body to deal with medical complaints in Guernsey.
"We need somebody on the outside seeing what's going on to be able to, without it crossing certain paths.
"So that parents aren't made to feel guilty for something they haven't done, or trying to fight for their children."
The families have spoken out after former safeguarding lead Dr Sandie Bohin spoke out about the last year being "hell".
Dr Bohin was the named doctor for safeguarding in Guernsey between 2017 and 2021.
The Medical Specialist Group, which is contracted to provide secondary healthcare, said it was "prevented by regulatory obligations from commenting on the case of any particular patient".
In 2017 the States backed plans to look at an independent health ombudsman.
Since then, there hasn't been any update on what progress has been made towards creating the role.
Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee has been asked for an update.
