Proof of status reminder for Guernsey travellers
Guernsey residents with a "right to remain" or "settled" status are being reminded to carry proof when travelling outside the Common Travel Area (CTA).
Officials said proof can be the certificate or a digital version, but it must be presented with a passport or ID card.
They said some people have been travelling without proof, leading to delays at immigration when they return.
The Guernsey Border Agency said it was working towards a digital solution.
Proof of status is required by officers on arrival into the first port of call within the CTA, whether this is Guernsey, Jersey or the UK.
The need to show proof of status when arriving at the border has been in force since Brexit, and is a requirement of being in the CTA (UK, Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man).
