HMS Charybdis and Limbourne English Channel sinking remembered
- Published
A service is being held in Guernsey to remember the crews lost when two Royal Navy warships were hit by German torpedo boats 80 years ago.
More than 500 men died when HMS Charybdis and HMS Limbourne sank in the English Channel in October 1943.
Twenty-one bodies later washed ashore in Guernsey and were buried with full military honours.
Thousands of people attended the funeral in defiance of the occupying forces.
A service to mark the 80th anniversary is being held on Sunday at 1500 BST in the Foulon Cemetery at the Charybdis grave site.
Chris Welsby, president of the Guernsey Association of Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Merchant Navy, said: "This year is quite unique being the 80th anniversary and we have family members of those lost at sea and buried here attending this year, quite possibly for the last time.
"This however is just the opportunity to demonstrate the true meaning of this remembrance service here in Guernsey, which is the coming together of a community while under the restrictions of an occupying force."
Services to remember those who lost their lives in the double-sinking have been held every year in Guernsey since 1947.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.