Guernsey large discount store plan unveiled
Plans have been submitted to bring a large discount store to Guernsey.
It would be the first Home Bargains outside the UK, if approval is granted for the former Quayside site on North Side, St Sampsons.
The planning application includes a 23,000 sq ft (2,136 sq m) retail unit that developers say would provide up to 100 jobs.
Adrian Norman, from site owners North Quay Holdings, said he was "confident" about the agreement.
A former homeware store at the site closed in 2014.
Garden centre
Mr Norman said: "We are delighted to have been able to provide a site which meets the needs of Home Bargains".
Home Bargains sells a wide range of homeware merchandise including furnishings, toys, groceries and clothes.
Then planning application also includes a garden centre and customer car park.
A spokesperson for TJ Morris Ltd, which trades under the name Home Bargains said: "We believe that our proposals for the former Quayside site will be transformational, activating North Quay and providing a new, high-quality retail offer that is not currently available to the Island's residents."
The States of Guernsey's Development & Planning Authority will decide whether to approve the scheme, work on which could start next spring.
Developers expect it would take about a year to complete.
