Views sought on Guernsey and Alderney long-term care plans
Islanders in Guernsey and Alderney are to be asked their views on plans for community long-term care.
The States say it wants to find ways to better support people who could be cared for at home.
It said the need for change was "greater than ever", because of the growing elderly population in both islands.
People will be invited to public events to give their feedback on proposed models.
Islanders can also contact Island Global Research online or by telephone, and sign up for focus groups.
The options for a new model are expected to be presented to the States in the first half of 2024.
The States say home care "supports people to continue living independently at home by providing help with everyday activities such as bathing and getting dressed, alongside nursing and social care support as provided by the Community Health and Social Care team."
For people who can be cared for at home, it says there is "a greater level of control over their personal lives and the ability to stay close to their loved ones and community."
