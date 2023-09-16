Butterfield Half Marathon to be as 'accessible as possible'
Organisers of a half marathon in Guernsey said they want the event to be as "accessible as possible" for islanders.
The Butterfield Half Marathon takes place on Sunday and will see participants follow a 13.1 mile (21.08 km) route from L'Eree to St Peter Port.
Sophie Veron was left unable to run or swim after a series of brain surgeries.
She said she was taking part this year to go "out there to show that I can - it might just be in a modified way".
More than 400 people will be taking part in the marathon, organisers said.
Christian Gillman, from Guernsey Athletics Club which runs the event, said Ms Veron was "an incredibly inspiring young lady".
He added: "I'm personally hoping it will encourage other people to join us in future years.
"We want our events to be as accessible as possible.
"It's always a pleasure to see new faces and to hear people's stories and reasons for taking part."
Tom Oswin, who lives with a degenerative eye condition, will also be taking part.
He said he wanted to encourage others in similar positions that "there are different ways to engage with sports and events and to show that adaptations can be made to help with inclusivity."
