Tax on derelict buildings on Sark to be considered
- Published
A tax on derelict buildings in Sark is set to be considered at a meeting due to be held next month.
The meeting will include discussion of a tax which could be imposed on any "unoccupied, empty or derelict" building in Sark.
Other options being explored include a new daily charge for tourists and increasing the amount paid on property transfers.
Changes like introducing income tax and an inheritance tax have been ruled out.
The agenda, which has been published ahead of the meeting on 4 October, said: "The committee is considering a tax that could be imposed upon any dwelling (or building) that is unoccupied, empty or derelict as a way to encourage their occupation by a person living on Sark or, in the case of derelict building, bringing them back into the housing stock."
A bed tax will also be discussed, where tourists could pay a small tax per night when they stay in tourist accommodation.
The possibility of removing the current exemption on seasonal workers or introducing a new tax to cover people who are employed and earning a wage while working on Sark will also be discussed.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.