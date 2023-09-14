Funding of £273,000 available for Guernsey tourism and events
A one-off tourism grant for Guernsey means events and activity organisers looking for financial support in 2024 can apply for a pot totalling £273,000.
There are two grants now open to applicants, the States said.
These are the annual events and activities grant of £123,000 and, for 2024 only, a Tourism Development Fund of £150,000.
The tourism fund was an "exciting opportunity for those across the tourism sector", the States said.
It said business cases should demonstrate ideas which can deliver a "long-term return for tourism".
For the first time, the Tourism Management Board, which in February sparked a backlash among some businesses, will oversee the decision-making process for both grants.
Hannah Beacom, Chair of the Tourism Management Board, said: "This is a great opportunity to see some new, fresh ideas coming through and we're looking forward to discussing how we can support financially and otherwise."
The deadline for business cases for the Tourism Development Fund is 15 October, while initial submissions for the activities and events grant must be completed by 5pm on 26 October.
