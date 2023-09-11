Guernsey Electricity open to power station move
Guernsey Electricity (GEL) said it was open to moving the power station from The Bridge to Longue Hougue.
The move was suggested by the island's Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, during a debate on the States electricity strategy.
GEL's CEO, Alan Bates, said moving part of the power station to Longue Hougue formed part of its plans.
States Trading Supervisory Board President, Deputy Peter Roffey, added that he was supportive of the move.
Mr Bates said: "If the power station looks exactly the same as it does in 2050 we've probably done something wrong."
Earlier this week politicians approved a new electricity strategy which will cost up to £1.8bn by 2050.
It allows Guernsey Electricity to invest in new diesel generators for the power station and investigate a new cable from France to Guernsey.
Mr Roffey warned that unless the States made a decision on the future location for Guernsey's inert waste, there would not be space on the reclaimed land at Longue Hougue for a new power station.
During his speech on the electricity strategy Mr Ferbrache said: "We should move the current power station, it was built there in 1903 and is no longer fit for purpose there.
"I'd like us to move it to Longue Hougue, as that is where it should be set up sooner rather than later and I think from conversations I have had that should cost between £40m and £60m."
