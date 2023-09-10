Guernsey's North Beach car park to be repainted
- Published
Work to repaint North Beach car park is to begin on Sunday.
The work is part of ongoing maintenance by Traffic and Highway Services.
The States of Guernsey said signage will be in place suspending certain spaces on the western half of the car park.
The work will take place between 07:00 and 17:00 BST, with the remainder set to be repainted on Sunday 17 September.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.