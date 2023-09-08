Herm school set to reopen following states vote
- Published
Herm School is set to reopen.
Deputies voted by 28-9 to end the year-long trial of a closure of the small school.
Education, Sport and Culture (ESC) had argued there were concerns about the quality of education and curriculum, which led to the trial.
Deputy David De Lisle who led the successful proposals said without a school on island the business of running Herm would suffer.
ESC President Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen told States members it would take between four and six weeks to reopen the school.
She said that staff from the education office will need to travel over and sort the IT provision.
Mrs Dudley-Owen argued that while finances weren't the primary driver for the trialled closure, they were a factor in making the decision to close Herm School.
"We found the Herm Island provision, with the reducing number of children in addition to other factors that have been highlighted through inspections, and since by educationalists and teachers alike, is wanting to some considerable manner," she said.
"We can better provide for the children in Guernsey."
She argued that providing education on Herm was far more expensive than providing it in Guernsey.
"Should Herm classroom provide both Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 provision, the associated costs which take into account two full-time teachers; ferry costs and Herm classroom costs, will be in the region of £201.3k to £217.5k per year."
One of the signatories to the requete to reopen the school, Deputy Carl Meerveld, said he wanted to keep "choice" within the system for education.
"I want Herm to have what it had before, at the same cost structures. I think it was a poor decision to take it away.
"You changed the nature of the island, it becomes a business with migrant workers, rather than a community. It undermines a community."
Deputy David De Lisle who led the requete says Education should consider their positions, and that he would stand as ESC president if they are removed.
The BBC has approached ESC for comment.
Serial Education rebel Deputy Andy Cameron voted against the will of his committee to reopen Herm School.
He warned against sending children on a ferry every day to go to Vauvert School.
Deputy Sue Aldwell who also sits on ESC said the curriculum which could be offered in Herm wouldn't be as strong as what would be given in Guernsey.
She also said there would be limited chances for the children to interact socially: "In 2025 there will be two children attending the school, one in reception and one in the last year of primary.
"The opportunity for them to build up friendship within schools is zero."
