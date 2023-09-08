Guernsey Airport seeks more firefighters
- Published
Guernsey Airport is looking to recruit more firefighters to join its Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (RFFS).
RFFS firefighters form part of the airport's emergency response, providing fire cover, rescue and first aid.
Potential recruits are invited to a drop-in session between 09:30 and 14:00 BST on Saturday at the Airport Fire Station.
This will enable people to meet the team, ahead of the closing date for applications on 15 September.
Airports fire manager Peter Bretel said: "Our airport firefighters are an integral part of emergency response and safety activities at Guernsey Airport.
"It is a rewarding career providing an important service to the community.
"We would welcome anyone interested to meet the team at the weekend and ask any questions they have."
