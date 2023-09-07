Museum given £42,000 grant to buy Guernsey photos
- Published
A £42,000 grant has helped Guernsey Museums and Galleries purchase a collection of photos taken in 2019.
Art Fund helped the museum buy photos focusing on the farming community, taken by photographer Sîan Davey.
The States said the aim was to "create a collection of contemporary photography by world famous artists about the Bailiwick".
Helen Glencross, Head of Heritage Services, said the museum was "building an important collection".
She said: "The museum is hugely grateful for this generous grant from the Art Fund which enables us to acquire additional works from Sîan Davey.
"Through the Artist in Residence Programme the museum is building up an important collection of contemporary photography by leading international names."
The exhibition For the Love of the Land was shown at Guernsey Museum in the autumn of 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic delaying its original display.
As part of the programme, which is a collaboration between the Guernsey Photography Festival and museum, in exchange for commission, artists donate "a minimum" of 10 images to the Guernsey Museums.
The States said Ms Davey had accepted the challenge of taking the photos "with great enthusiasm" due to her farming background.
Jean-Christophe Godet, artistic director of the Guernsey Photography Festival, said he hoped the display could be enjoyed on-island and abroad.
He said: "We are working for this growing collection to become a permanent display that local residents, schools and visitors to the islands can enjoy long into the future.
"We are also developing touring exhibitions in Europe that will help raise Guernsey's international profile."
