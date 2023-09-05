States plans for funding future building projects

The States of Guernsey
The committee has presented three options for funding future big building projects in Guernsey
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter

Guernsey's most senior committee has said a new post-16 education campus and an extension to the hospital can be completed without a GST.

However, it warned it would still leave States finances in an unsustainable position.

Policy and Resources (P&R) has presented three options for funding future big building projects.

Its preferred scheme includes a GST, changes to income tax rates and £350m of borrowing.

Another option includes £200m of borrowing and using part of the health service reserve to fund the extension of the hospital.

The final option presented by P&R is for no borrowing, which will mean very few of the planned big States building projects can be completed.

All three of the schemes presented by P&R include making at least £10m in savings and at least £25m from changes to corporate tax and motoring related taxes like paid parking.

In February, deputies rejected proposals for a 5% GST, a reduced rate of income tax for earnings up to £30,000, reforms to social security contributions and a £600 increase to income tax allowances.

