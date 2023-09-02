Guernsey clinic sees 'steady stream' of off-island scan patients
A private healthcare clinic in Guernsey says it is seeing a "steady stream" of patients from outside the island coming to it for medical scans.
Bosses at First Contact Health said people from Jersey were among those wanting private MRI scans, partly due to waiting lists elsewhere.
Patients also fly in from the UK.
Bosses also said their two private scanners also helped patients in Guernsey relying on States-run care by offering extra on-island facilities.
In Guernsey, the average wait for MRI scans through secondary healthcare is three weeks, but it could be up to 12 months for Jersey.
First Contact Health medical director Ranjan Vhadra said: "We have got a steady stream of patients coming from Jersey.
"And we also have patients coming from the UK, because, incredibly, it's actually quicker to fly in and have scans with us than it is waiting for the NHS."
