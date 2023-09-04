Child subsidies for Guernsey air and boat travel face cut
Guernsey Ports plans to cut the subsidies children get on passenger fees when travelling by air or boat.
At the moment, no airport passenger fees for any destination are paid on children's tickets, and they get about a 50% fee discount on most ferries.
The change was part of plans to make more money and to help balance the books, bosses said.
A consultation was under way until 30 September, but no decisions had been made, they added.
If approved, they could come into force in 2024.
At the moment passenger fees at the airport do not apply for children, but from next year that could change for those over the age of two.
For flights outside the Bailiwick of Guernsey it is currently about £6 - although that is due to go up under the proposals.
On average 27,000 children fly each year - so it is estimated it could bring in about £123,000.
At the harbour the discount applied for children for travel outside of the Bailiwick of Guernsey could also go - bringing in an estimated £50,000.
Subsidies would stay in place for children under the age of two as they were classed as infants, ports leaders said.
Ports director Colin Le Ray said: "The consultation process is happening in parallel with the commercial carriers [sea and air] being asked for comments at the same time as the leisure users at the harbour.
"No firm decisions have been made and there is some opportunity to move the proposals around once the feedback is received and analysed.
"We have, however, tried to apply the proposals in a logical way to avoid anomalies."
