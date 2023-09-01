Guernsey sexual assault centre helpline staffing in place
- Published
Staffing has been put in place for a 24/7 helpline as part of Guernsey's Sexual Assault Referral Centre.
Staffed by trained crisis workers the helpline is due to launch on 1 October.
It will provide information and support for anyone who has experienced something of a sexual nature that they did not want to happen.
Centre manager Charlie Cox said she was delighted the helpline was launching as it would be "one of the most important parts" of the service.
She said: "Some people don't need an examination, some people this might have happened to a really long time ago, so the support that we can provide through the helpline really is there for everybody.
"A lot of work has gone into this but what we have been so amazed at is the amount of engagement in creating a Sexual Assault Referral Centre.
'Not acceptable'
"Once we start to figure out what the demand looks like, peak times etc it might be that we enhance it in different ways depending on what that looks like."
Deputy Rob Prow, President of Home Affairs, said: "It's not only the service but it's the messages that it sends out - that this sort of behaviour is not acceptable."
From January, the centre plans to begin its forensic examination service, meaning people will be able to attend the centre for an examination as an alternative to going straight to the police.
Mr Prow said: "Working with the police and third sector charities on this project has been exciting and it's great to see when the community comes together."
'Trained professionals'
Sexual assault victim Daisy Chapple said it would definitely have helped her at the time.
The co-founder of the Women's Collective, a group of campaigners fighting for women's rights and gender equality, said: "It can be really intimidating going into the police station. For a lot of people, that's just not possible for them for a range of reasons.
"You have trained professionals that you can go and speak to first and it doesn't have that level of intimidation."
The number for the helpline will be published later in September, ahead of the launch.
- Information and support for those affected by sexual abuse and violence is available at BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.