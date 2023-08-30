Students urged to update vaccinations
- Published
Students from Guernsey are being urged to check their vaccinations are up to date before moving away.
Public Health said those preparing to leave for university or college should be up to date with the MenACWY, MMR and HPV vaccines.
These protect against meningitis and septicaemia, measles, mumps and rubella and some cancers.
Students are being told they can catch up with missed vaccinations via the School Nursing team.
Alex Hawkins-Drew, associate director of Public Health said: "Students starting college or university this September, or returning students, are at increased risk of serious diseases such as meningitis, septicaemia, and measles as they mix with large numbers of other students from all over the world.
"It is therefore important that they know what vaccines they have received in childhood and if they have missed any of their routine vaccines, who to contact to receive these vaccines before they leave the island."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.