Alderney sailing regatta 'puts island on the map'
An annual sailing regatta on Alderney gives skippers a new perspective on the Channel Island, says the head of the local sailing club.
Commodore Nigel Vooght says sailors are sometimes put off tackling Alderney's tidal waters, but the weekend regatta proved they were not that tough.
"It's very important for Alderney, it puts us on the map," said Mr Vooght.
"The regatta introduces the island to people who would not normally come here and they get to know it and love it."
The all-women crew of Polar Star won the race to the islet of Ortac on Saturday.
