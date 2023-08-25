More islanders seeking help due to homelessness in Guernsey
- Published
More people in Guernsey are seeking help due to homelessness, a charity has revealed in a report.
Citizens Advice Guernsey said the number of inquiries in the first six months of 2023 has almost reached the total over the course of 2022.
It said 21 people sought help between January and June this year compared to 13 in 2022.
Jim Roberts, from the Guernsey Community Foundation, said "not enough is being done" to tackle the issue.
He said: "Guernsey lacks the infrastructure. If anything is going to change, the biggest issue is the political will to do it."
Figures from Citizens Advice in the past 12 months found 50% of cases were already homeless or in very temporary accommodation while others were at risk of losing their home.
The report stated unemployment, health issues and threats of eviction contribute to homelessness on the island.
The States of Guernsey recently published its strategic priorities for the island that had a focus on housing.
The Policy & Resources Committee said there was a "clear message" in the debate of the "criticality of greater availability and affordability of housing".
