Last chance to see Guernsey's Puffin Parade
- Published
A series of 60 Atlantic puffin statues placed at locations across Guernsey are to be gathered up, ready for auction.
The Puffin Parade is a community event organised by the GSPCA and Autism Guernsey and celebrates the birds' arrival in the island in April.
The puffin sculptures were created in the Philippines and decorated by local artists, clubs and community groups, schools, charities and day centres.
The auction takes place at St Pierre Park Hotel on 12 September.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said: "We have had such amazing feedback about the Guernsey Puffin Parade and next week we start netting the giant puffins in the last rescue before they go up for auction.
"There have been so many that have made this incredible event come together and with the auction a month away this will be the first time all 60 puffins will be able to be seen in one place all completed."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.