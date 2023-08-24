St John Ambulance seek more crew for Alderney

St John Ambulance crew training in Alderney

St John Ambulance and Rescue Service (SJARS) is recruiting more Emergency Ambulance Crew to work in Alderney.

The positions are full-time paid roles and the service will provide training towards a recognised qualification in emergency care, SJARS said.

SJARS took over responsibility for providing ambulance services in Alderney in April 2023.

Four new local staff were initially recruited, supported by a member of Guernsey staff.

The service said anyone interested in the roles needs to apply by 8 September.

