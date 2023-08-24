St John Ambulance seek more crew for Alderney
St John Ambulance and Rescue Service (SJARS) is recruiting more Emergency Ambulance Crew to work in Alderney.
The positions are full-time paid roles and the service will provide training towards a recognised qualification in emergency care, SJARS said.
SJARS took over responsibility for providing ambulance services in Alderney in April 2023.
Four new local staff were initially recruited, supported by a member of Guernsey staff.
The service said anyone interested in the roles needs to apply by 8 September.
