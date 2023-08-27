Guernsey power station repairs take place during demand lull
A "range of repairs and upgrades" have taken place at a power station.
Guernsey Electricity said upgrades to the control systems were part of a multimillion-pound project of planned investment at Vale Power Station.
It said it was "making use of the lower demand" of electricity during July and August.
Jon Sexton, head of engineering and design, said during summer, low-carbon energy was imported from Europe.
"This allows us to conduct maintenance on our essential equipment and also undertake routine testing to ensure we are ready for the autumn and winter months when power consumption increases, and when we use our power station to supplement what is imported," he said.
Work included planned maintenance to fuel tanks, steelwork welding repairs to C station exhausts, upgrades to protection and control systems, general repairs to the diesel generators and routine upkeep of substations.
Mr Sexton said the long-term aim was for the "gradual retirement of our old diesel generators and the further development of power from renewables".
He said: "The extent to which these generators are replaced, and the type of equipment they are replaced by, is highly dependent upon the island's Electricity Strategy which will be debated by the States in September."
The debate on the strategy was delayed until September, in July.
Proposals include more solar power being generated and a new electricity cable to France.
"The island's total energy needs could be met by a second subsea cable which will provide additional capacity and resilience, but the power station will always remain a back-up function here on-island," Mr Sexton said.
