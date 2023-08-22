Guernsey swimming pool designer up for award
The design company behind Guernsey's redeveloped bathing pools has been shortlisted for an architectural award.
The new swimming facilities at Vive La Vallette - designed by DLM Architecture - include modern changing rooms, a café and accessibility features.
The project has now been selected as a finalist for an AJ Architectural award in the leisure category.
Judges will visit all the nominees, with the winners revealed at an event in London on 22 November.
David De La Mare, of DLM Architects, said "We are pleased and honoured that the bathing pools have been recognised and included in this prestigious list of award finalists.
"It is great to see Guernsey recognised in this UK award."
The awards highlight projects across various categories from housing, health and wellbeing, to workplace and cultural projects, regardless of size.
David Warr, chairman of Vive La Vallette LBG, said: "When we commissioned DLM Architects to design the new facilities, the brief was to design a building that would stand the test of time, maximize the potential of the site and provide a welcoming accessible space for all.
"Guernsey now has a world-class facility to complement the outdoor swimming facilities of which all involved can be proud."
