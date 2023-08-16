Free course offers insight into medicine career in Guernsey
Young people interested in a career in medicine have been encouraged to stay in Guernsey for work.
A project set up by The Medical Specialist Group sees students gain insight into secondary healthcare.
As part of the course, called the Taste of Medicine, students can shadow ten different clinical sessions at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
Sophia Robilliard took part in the course and said it was "insightful".
She added: "It has given me the ability to observe areas of medicine as well as nursing.
"I think it has been very useful for me as I continue to explore where I see myself going in the future."
Dr Claire Betteridge, a consultant paediatrician on the island, said: "We all want the same thing, which is to get young people trained up in medicine and potentially coming back here to work in the future."
Another course is set to run later in August, and more information can be found on The Medical Specialist Group's website.
