Guernsey firms say seaweed problems left beach in a state
- Published
There have been calls to remove excess seaweed from one of Guernsey's most popular beaches that businesses say is in a state.
Rough seas and strong winds during Storm Antoni earlier this month led to the seaweed washing up on Cobo Bay.
Jim Robinson, director of the natural environment, said they "normally allow natural processes to take place and for seaweed to be washed away again".
But Rhea Bartolome, from Cobo Bay Hotel, said it was ruining the view.
She said: "It's better that our beach is clean and [we have it] maintain the white sand.
"Because we're facing the sea, that's one of our biggest attractions."
Donna Regan, supervisor at Grandes Rocques kiosk, said: "People have commented on the seaweed and wondering why we don't do anything to collect it when its summer and the beaches are wanting to be used by tourists.
"Cobo does look quite a state and it's a very popular beach."
But Mr Robinson said the seaweed would not be cleared.
"Seaweed plays an important role in our ecosystem, and it provides a valuable source of food for wading birds such as turnstones and oystercatchers," he said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.