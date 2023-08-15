Renoir exhibition to celebrate Guernsey's inspiration
An exhibition celebrating 19th Century French artist Renoir will be held in Guernsey.
Pierre-Auguste Renoir visited the island in 1883 and was known for his impressionist work.
The States said the exhibition would celebrate Renoir's stay in Guernsey and the "career-changing inspiration" he experienced whilst visiting.
It said the exhibition had been made possible by private collectors and galleries offering their works for it.
Work will be displayed mainly at the Guernsey Museum at Candie, but also at the Priaulx Library, the Renoir Walk in St Martin and the Art for Guernsey Gallery on Mansell Street.
'Career-defining'
David Ummels, founder of Art for Guernsey, said Renoir's "dry period" ended when he moved away from portraiture art and began to "paint nudes into landscapes instead" following his visit to Guernsey.
He said: "His arrival in Guernsey and his discovery of Moulin Huet saw him fascinated by the way the light interacted with the natural environment and by the island inhabitants, who bathed freely amongst the rocks.
"He eventually reached glory as an artist only three years later when in 1886 his agent Paul Durand-Ruel took some of his best 'nude bathers' to New York for an exhibition that proved career-defining for Renoir."
Mr Ummels added that the event was "much more than a fine art exhibition".
"It will be a real celebration of the island's rich cultural heritage, a fabulous opportunity to inspire school children and plenty of fun family events," he said.
The exhibition will take place from 30 September through until 17 December, with tickets available to book in one hour slots.
