More businesses encouraged to set up in Alderney
A campaign has been set up to encourage more businesses to set up in Alderney.
The Alderney Chamber of Commerce is undertaking a survey for residents to share their thoughts on the type of new businesses islanders want to see.
Andrew Eggleston, president of the chamber, said business types so far identified by people include a Chinese takeaway, a microbrewery and a bakery.
He said he is looking for "a complete mix of businesses".
"What we want to do is try and attract more businesses over here and more people into Alderney," Mr Eggleston said.
"The main problem we've got is making people aware Alderney exists."
As part of the campaign, the chamber has created a guide of ten steps to set up a business venture on the island.
Mr Eggleston said: "We want to secure a healthy and sustainable economy by encouraging new business ventures.
"Setting up a business in a different jurisdiction can be quite a challenge and we hope this guide will simplify and clarify the process."
