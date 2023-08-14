New quarry in Guernsey set to open by 2024
A new granite quarry at Chouet in Guernsey is set to open by early 2024.
A new crusher has arrived in Guernsey and is being stored near the site ready for its opening.
The site at Les Vardes has been providing aggregate on the island since 1961 and the new plans for it to move were approved in 2022.
Steve Roussel, director of Ronez, said there had been "a lot of work in the background" to get ready to quarry.
He said if everything went according to plan it should be possible to start quarrying stone by the end of 2023.
The Development and Planning Authority had attached a number of conditions to the permission at its meeting in 2022 when it confirmed the plans could go ahead.
Conditions on the new quarry include an increased number of devices to trap dust, agreement on days and times at which blasting is permitted, planting around the site and lowering machinery to reduce visual and noise impacts.
