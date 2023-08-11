Two women launch Guernsey sea therapy charity
- Published
Two women from Guernsey who are setting up a charity aimed at helping everyone access the sea are appealing for more people to get involved.
Rachael Green and Rebecca Kellow were inspired after spending time with those that run surf therapy charity Healing Waves Jersey.
Now they are launching Ocean Therapy Guernsey.
Ms Green said: "We wanted to have that opportunity for our residents."
'Never too late'
Ms Green, who is a swimming teacher and coach, said their charity was in its early stages but she wanted to help people with mental health problems or physical disabilities to enjoy the sea, whether through surfing or other activities.
Ms Kellow, who is a teacher and surf instructor, said she also wanted older people and more women to get involved.
"I literally trained last year out in Sri Lanka as a surf instructor at 54," she said.
"My big message is it's never too late, you can always have a go."
The pair have a three-year plan to put in place the infrastructure for the charity.
They are now looking for sponsorship and for people to join the charity's committee.
Ms Kellow added: "We have all the skills in the water … but what we're perhaps not so good at is we need a treasurer, a chair person and we need a secretary.
"Anybody out there who is passionate and would really like to help us and has those skills, we would love to hear from them."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
- Published21 August 2020