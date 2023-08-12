Short films tell stories of Guernsey and Alderney ex-smokers
A woman who smoked for 50 years said she decided to quit so she could spend as much time as possible with her grandchildren.
Jayne was speaking for a film - the first in a series being released telling the stories of people from Guernsey and Alderney who have quit.
The Health Improvement Commission is releasing the series to show while quitting is hard, it is possible.
"Ultimately it has to be you that has to make that decision," Jayne said.
The commission has launched Jayne's video, with the rest being released later this year.
The stories were collected in a survey conducted by the commission, with 88 islanders sharing their stories of quitting.
Many including Jayne, said the stop smoking service Quitline had helped.
Jayne said she came from a family of smokers and started smoking aged 12 and it was "the worst thing I ever did".
"My grandchildren are so important to me, I mean I adore them and I wanted to be there for as many years as I could," she said, adding that Quitline was "amazing".
Lucy Cave, the commission's tobacco harm reduction officer, said about 13% of adults in Guernsey and Alderney smoked, with 36% of them saying they wanted to give up within six months.
"This shows that people have the motivation and would benefit from support to turn it into successful quit attempts," she said.
