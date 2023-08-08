Guernsey property sales prices fall 2%, figures show

House prices, based on sales in the last three months, have dropped by 2.1% in Guernsey, new figures show.
However, market rental prices rose by 4.8%, with the average monthly rate hitting £1,864, the States said.
The average purchase price for local market properties was £600,836 in the second quarter of 2023, but 46.2% higher than five years previously.
There were 175 local market sales during the second quarter of 2023, 62 more than the previous three months.
However, that figure was still 61 fewer sales than in the second quarter of 2022, and eight fewer than five years ago, the Residential Property Prices Bulletin shows.
The raw median price of the 20 open market transactions in the second quarter of 2023 was £1,633,125, it shows.
