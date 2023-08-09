New training facilities to be unveiled for Guernsey residents
- Published
A Guernsey charity is set to unveil new and improved training zones to offer trainees work experience.
Improvements have been made to Giving Opportunities' (GO) bike workshop, as well as a brand new IT training zone created.
It is hoped the project will help islanders who have been out of work to become comfortable in the workplace.
Training manager Deborah Hollingworth said it was a "fantastic opportunity" to "develop skills".
The IT training zone has three separate trainee areas and training packages will be offered for people to help them on their journey into paid employment.
The charity's cycle repair workshop can now have three trainees working side by side as they upgrade old bikes.
Ms Hollingworth said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for islanders who have been out of the workplace for varying reasons to gain confidence in their ability and develop skills employers are looking for."
Michael Bougourd, deputy general manager, said upcycling bicycles was originally done with limited facilities.
"We now carry out 31 safety checks on each bike, ensuring cycles leave our workshop meeting industry safety standards," he said.
The income received from recycling, upcycling and repurposing items donated by the Guernsey public, is used by the to help young people and adults learn new skills.
The improvements will be unveiled on Wednesday.
