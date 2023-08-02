Herm school closure: Politician wants decision reversed
A Guernsey politician says he wants the island's education committee to reverse its decision to close Herm's primary school.
The school on the tiny island near Guernsey closed nearly two weeks ago after a fall in the number of pupils.
The four children being educated in Herm will attend Vauvert Primary School in Guernsey full-time from September.
Deputy David De Lisle said workers with children would be put off coming to the island.
The privately owned Channel Island has a year-round population of about 60.
"My concern is for the sustainability of the island of Herm," said Mr De Lisle.
"The closure denies parents who have chosen to live and work and to educate their children on Herm the right to do so.
"And it will make difficulties in recruitment to provide services more difficult than they already are."
He said the closure had already affected "key employees", including the chief engineer, the island plumber, the chief gardener and head chef at one of the hotels.
