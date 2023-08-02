Alderney seeks chief clerk to take over chief executive's work
The States of Alderney is recruiting a chief clerk to lead its civil service.
The government said the new post would "fulfil the statutory role of chief executive" and also act as Registrar of Electors and Receiver of Wreck.
The post was being created after the 2022 Island Plan "identified the need to restructure its civil service in a more agile form", the government said.
The application deadline is 3 September, with candidates due to be interviewed later that month.
The post's creation follows the departure of two chief executives in the last three years.
'Stimulate economic growth'
The States said the role would see the fostering of "greater integration between Alderney and Guernsey's public services".
The clerk would also "work with the elected members to deliver the far-reaching new island plan, stimulate economic growth and generate positive social outcomes".
"The chief clerk will also work with the president of the States of Alderney and various external parties and bodies, including the law officers of the Crown, as well as working with the external relations team in Guernsey to ensure relationships with Jersey, Sark, the UK and France are well maintained," the States added.
The Receiver of Wreck deals with cases of salvaged wreck material in the island's waters, and ensures the interests of both salvor and owner are taken into consideration.
