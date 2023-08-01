Calls for more IVF support in Guernsey
- Published
Families in Guernsey who have undergone in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment have called for more support for people having procedures.
IVF is not available on the island, which means people have to travel off-island, often to the UK, for treatment.
Parents who have had successful treatment said their savings had been affected and travel costs were tough.
Health bosses said support was offered for some travel and prescription costs, but not the IVF treatment itself.
Fertility treatments such as IVF are not always free on the NHS in the UK.
One cycle of IVF may cost up to £5,000 or more, and it may take several cycles before a viable pregnancy.
Laura Halford went to the UK for three rounds, starting in 2020, before giving birth to her daughter, Mabel, last August.
She said factoring in travel costs was tough.
"We were very fortunate that we had savings. But I know some people who didn't have anything and have put it off because they don't have that money," she said.
"With the cost of living rising now, our savings are gone, so we have no safety net to fall back on."
Currently, the States of Guernsey funds the cost of flights and approved prescriptions for IVF, but Mrs Halford said more funding would make it more "accessible".
Emma Després spent about £15,000 having her two boys Elijah and Eben after treatment in Southampton.
Despite cost barriers, she said parents did what they could to "create that dream" of becoming a family and "make it come true".
Guernsey's Health and Social Care Department (HSC) said the cost of off-island travel to Southampton was funded but a number of patients were now travelling to other locations.
It added that necessary prescriptions were "paid for as long as they are for drugs on the [approved medications] white list".
"HSC would, of course, wish to be in a position to enhance the provision of fertility ... but are unable to do so due to the current financial constraints across the States of Guernsey."
Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.