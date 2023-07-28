Decision on vehicle checks taking 'too long' in Guernsey
The group representing Guernsey's garages has criticised the States for taking "too long" to decide what it wants from a new scheme to check the roadworthiness of vehicles.
Deputies voted to sign up to the Vienna Convention in December 2019, requiring a periodic check on vehicles.
Industry bosses warned the checks could initially lead to a lot of cars being taken off the road.
The States said work on implementing the plan was interrupted by Covid-19.
The States plan is to have private vehicles checked five years after purchase and then every three years.
Commercial vehicles will be required to test annually.
The scheme had been due to start in 2022 but delays caused by the Covid pandemic have seen timelines slip, with the proposed introduction date now the start of 2024.
Colin Le Page, lead officer at Traffic and Highway Services, said: "The work required by the Vienna Convention began immediately but was interrupted by Covid.
"However, work on this project has resumed and we will be engaging with industry regarding periodic vehicle inspections within the next few months."
Robert Cornelius, president of the Guernsey Motor Traders Association (GMTA), said: "We should be further ahead by now, despite Covid delays."
Mr Cornelius said if the Environment and Infrastructure (E&I) Committee gives the motor industry some direction, the scheme could be up and running by the end of 2024, but having it running by the start of next year was "unlikely".
He wants to see guidance from E&I on what it wants to see from the checks.
'Some direction'
"We need to understand what is going to be required in the inspections, how they're going to work, the equipment required, including the investment that each garage would need to put in to move forward," Mr Cornelius said.
"Until we have some direction on that we're not in a position to do a lot of the pre-work.
"We expect it will include the obvious things, checking brakes, the car, making sure the car is generally roadworthy, so looking at the tires and lights as well.
"The latest I have heard is that this will go back to an Environment and Infrastructure Committee meeting later this year."
Mr Cornelius has warned the checks could initially lead to a lot of local cars being taken off the road, as the cost of rectifying some of the identified issues may not be worth it.
Guernsey resident Ursula Moore said she thought the idea of regular vehicle checks was a good thing.
"There are so many jalopies on the road at the moment, which aren't really in fit condition, so anything that keeps people safer is a good thing."
John Rothwell said he believes 30% of the island's cars shouldn't be on the roads at the moment.
He said: "They've got no braking lights, no indicators and I'm talking about commercial vehicles as well."
For more than 20 years the GMTA has advocated for the introduction of regular vehicle checks, similar to the MOT scheme in the UK.
Mr Cornelius said: "A lot of people maintain their cars very well and they are perfectly safe to be used on the roads, but there are cars from time to time that are not maintained so well and have safety-related issues."
The view of the GMTA is that Guernsey won't need a purpose-built facility to administer the annual vehicle checks.
Mr Cornelius said: "It doesn't need separate outside involvement, this should be included with regular checks at local garages."
