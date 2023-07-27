Disabled Guernsey man says he was denied entry to shop toilet
- Published
A disabled man said it was "awkward and embarrassing" when he was denied access to a supermarket toilet.
George Torode, from Guernsey, said he was denied entry by staff at Alliance on Braye Road.
Mr Torode had bowel and prostate cancer, and now suffers with bladder and bowel issues.
Alliance supermarket apologised for the "unfortunate" incident, saying customer well-being was of "the utmost importance" to them.
'Brushed aside'
Mr Torode said after being denied by two members of staff, he left his shopping and went to use a public bathroom instead.
"Obviously, there's hundreds or thousands of people with bladder conditions or other issues down below and it's embarrassing if you explain to somebody that you need to go to the toilet, you shouldn't have to," he said.
Mr Torode said he felt "brushed aside" by the staff.
In a letter sent to him, Alliance said it had acknowledged its staff had "incorrectly denied" him access.
Staff training
It said: "Our policy is to be understanding and accommodating to customers with medical conditions, and we sincerely apologise for the oversight in this instance.
"We deeply regret the inconvenience and frustration you experienced, and we are committed to making necessary changes to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."
The company said it would be conducting additional training sessions for staff so they would be aware of "various circumstances that warrant immediate restroom access".
Mr Torode said he didn't "blame" any of the staff for the mishap, but hoped changes would be made.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.