New ferry to begin berthing trials in Guernsey
Condor Ferries' new ship is set to arrive in the Channel Islands.
The MV Condor Islander has been undergoing engineering work in a shipyard in Spain since early June.
She will sail to St Peter Port on 31 July to conduct mooring trials and training for the company's crew and port staff.
The ship will then undertake similar trials in St Helier, St Malo and Cherbourg before continuing her journey to the UK to complete her refit.
It is hoped that Islander will enter commercial service in October of this year.
The company bought the ship in early March to expand its services across the islands, the UK and France.
John Napton, Condor's CEO, said: "These trials are important for our crews and shore staff to familiarise themselves with the new ship, but she will not be ready for carrying passengers for a few months as refurbishment work is still ongoing."
Islander - acquired by Condor in April 2023 from New Zealand - can carry up to 400 passengers.
