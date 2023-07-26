Guernsey States staff to get 5.8% pay rise in 2024
Staff employed by the States of Guernsey will receive a 5.8% pay rise next year.
In March, a three-year pay deal was accepted by Guernsey's public sector unions. It means their pay is set to increase by 1% less than the Retail Prices Index (RPIX) in June.
The States announced the RPIX between April and June was 6.8%, 0.2% lower than June 2022.
It means staff will face a real-terms pay cut next year.
RPIX has been calculated by the States using the 2018-19 Household Expenditure Survey and the same "shopping basket" of goods and services, excluding mortgage payments.
Guernsey's teaching unions had balloted for strike action and took the States to an employment tribunal over the issue of pay - with the 2024 settlement one of the key points of opposition.
Other public sector unions including Prospect and Unite, accepted the deal from Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee.
The Royal College of Nursing recommended its members should reject the deal, but it was accepted in March.
The three-year pay deal, which started in 2022 was for a 5% increase to salaries, plus a sum of £500 for 2022.
In 2023, States staff received a 7% increase because of the rate of inflation in 2022.
